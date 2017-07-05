BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT
July 5 Morningstar Inc
* Morningstar, Inc. names Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer
Morningstar Inc - Dubinsky most recently serving as senior vice president and CFO of planning and central operations for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"