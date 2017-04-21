April 21 Morningstar Inc:

* Morningstar Inc reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $209.5 million

* Morningstar says total assets under management and advisement for workplace solutions rose 25.3 pct to $111.6 billion as of end of quarter

* Morningstar says assets under management and advisement for Morningstar managed portfolios were up 22.9 pct to $32.7 billion as of end of quarter