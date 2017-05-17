BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
May 17 Morningstar Inc:
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
* In April, investors pulled $16.8 billion out of U.S. equity funds, compared with $18.6 billion in previous month
* In April, total flows were at their lowest so far in 2017, at $43.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.