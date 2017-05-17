May 17 Morningstar Inc:

* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017

* In April, investors pulled $16.8 billion out of U.S. equity funds, compared with $18.6 billion in previous month

* In April, total flows were at their lowest so far in 2017, at $43.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: