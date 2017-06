May 3 Morphosys Ag

* dgap-news: morphosys ag reports solid first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue 11.8 million eur

* Group revenues amounted to eur 11.8 million, in line with level of q1 of 2016

* Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) in q1 2017 stood at eur -14.9 million (q1 2016: eur - 9.7 million)

* In q1 2017, consolidated net result amounted to eur -15.0 million (q1 2016: eur -7.2 million)

* At end of q1 2017, company had a cash position of eur 349.9 million compared to eur 359.5 million

* For financial year 2017, morphosys continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million

* Confirmed its guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of eur -75 to -85 million