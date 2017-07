July 13 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag

* Morphosys announces that its licensee janssen has received us FDA approval for Tremfya for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque Psoriasis

* Morphosys will receive a milestone payment from janssen in connection with BLA approval

