March 9 Morrisons

* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher

* CEO says inflation was zero in Q4

* CEO says Wednesday's UK government budget statement was "relatively benign for consumers"

* Shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead"