BRIEF-22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
Feb 23 Mosaic Capital Corp
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Will increase common share dividend, on an annual basis, by 5 pct from $0.40 per annum to $0.42 per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.