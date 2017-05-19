May 19 Mosaic Co
* On May 18, co entered into a letter of understanding with
Richard Mclellan, Mosaic's Senior Vice President - Brazil
* Under expatriate agreement, it is anticipated Mclellan's
international assignment will begin on June 15, 2017, continue
until June 14, 2019
* Compensation committee authorized one-time retention award
for Mclellan under Mosaic's 2014 stock and incentive plan in
amount of $1.1 million
* Under agreement, Richard Mclellan to relocate to Brazil
office, where he will lead existing brazil operations
* Richard Mclellan to lead pre-closing integration planning
for planned acquisition of global phosphate and potash
operations of Vale S.A.
