April 12 Mosaic Co:

* Mosaic Co - believe there is room for further potash price appreciation - exec at analyst day

* Mosaic Co says the pressure the industry faced in the 2nd of half of 2016 is not sustainable - exec at analyst day

* Mosaic Co says Vale acquisition will add some costs but expect SG&A component of transaction to be relatively contained - exec at analyst day

* Mosaic Co says expect to continue to drive down costs with goal to offset inflationary pressures between now and 2021- exec at analyst day

* Mosaic Co says in the first 5 yrs most cash from Saudi investment will probably be used to service debt - exec at analyst day

* Mosaic Co sees "upside potential" in Chinese potash use - exec at analyst day

* Mosaic co says "we don't need a Maaden 3 today" - exec at analyst day