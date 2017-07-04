BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Moscow Exchange says:
* June total trading volume up 12.3 percent to 78.9 trln roubles y/y
* June money market turnover up 20.9 percent to 31.5 trln roubles y/y
* June bonds market volumes up 26.9 percent to 1.505 trln roubles y/y
* June derivatives market volumes 7.5 trln roubles versus 9.3 trln roubles year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.