UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Moss Bros Group Plc
* For 15 week period from 29 January 2017 to 13 May 2017 overall trading performance shown improvement on prior year, in line with market expectations
* For 15 week period from 29 Jan 2017 to 13 May 2017 like-for-like retail sales were up 5.5% with new season's ranges performing well
* Confident that business will meet market expectations for year
* For 15 weeks to May 13, e-commerce sales continued to increase, up 14.7% on last year, with continuing growth in mobile traffic
* Mindful that zero real wage growth will impact on consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources