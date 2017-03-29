GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Mosys Inc:
* Mosys Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.64 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.18
* Q4 revenue $1.4 million versus $1.6 million
* Mosys Inc - "We are realigning our resources to focus on key, near-term opportunities and evaluate strategic alternatives"
* Mosys-"plan to initiate cost-reduction programs and limit further expenditures", until such time that existing bandwidth engine design-win base ramps
* Mosys Inc - expect to generate higher revenue in 2017 as compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.