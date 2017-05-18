May 18 Mothercare Plc

* Fy pretax profit 7.1 million stg versus 9.7 million stg year ago

* No total dividend

* Fy sales rose 6.3 percent to 1.222 billion stg

* Mothercare plc - says UK returns to underlying profit in second half

* Mothercare plc - FY group underlying profit before tax at £19.7 million versus £19.6 million year ago

* Mothercare plc - FY debt of £15.9 million driven by investment in store refurbishment, digital and warehousing

* Mothercare plc - says 41% of uk sales now online, with database of over 3 million customers

* Mothercare plc - FY international total sales growth up 10.6%; like-for-like down 4.1%

* Mothercare plc - International markets showed signs of recovery with strong growth in russia and indonesia, and a sales recovery in China

* Mothercare plc - Launched ten new websites globally, bringing total to 21 countries now trading online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: