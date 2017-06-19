UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."
* Says neither co or its unit has made any announcement to media on the news item Source text: bit.ly/2rH7EGi Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources