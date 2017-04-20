UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod to mortgage, charge, or pledge all shares of MSSL (GB) Ltd, UK, held or to be held directly by co
* Seeks members' nod to secure financial assistance in form of loans or other financial facilities for up to 22 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2pVtJeM Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources