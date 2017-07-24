FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement
July 24, 2017 / 8:43 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* Motorcar Parts Of America - On July 18 amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

* Motorcar Parts Of America - Amendment amends definition of permitted acquisitions to lower minimum ebitda requirement for permitted acquisition targets

* Motorcar Parts Of America Inc - Fifth amendment, amends definition of permitted indebtedness to increase basket for capitalized lease obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2urnEfh] Further company coverage:

