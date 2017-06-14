Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
June 14 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 sales rose 17.4 percent to $114.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 Source text for Eikon: (reut.rs/2rqZj9A) Further company coverage:
* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
* Tesla said to reach accord with Shanghai to explore production - Bloomberg Source text - https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)