April 28 Motorola Solutions Inc:

* Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission

* Says U.S. ITC to examine claims that Hytera is "unlawfully infringing" Motorola Solutions' patents

* Investigation is based on a complaint filed by Motorola Solutions on March 29, 2017

* Says potential remedies include enjoining Hytera from selling and marketing infringing products in u.s.

* If investigation determines Hytera "engaged in unlawful practices", ITC may issue an exclusion order to halt importation of infringing products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: