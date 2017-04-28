Fed could start reducing balance sheet "relatively soon" - Yellen
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
April 28 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission
* Says U.S. ITC to examine claims that Hytera is "unlawfully infringing" Motorola Solutions' patents
* Investigation is based on a complaint filed by Motorola Solutions on March 29, 2017
* Says potential remedies include enjoining Hytera from selling and marketing infringing products in u.s.
* If investigation determines Hytera "engaged in unlawful practices", ITC may issue an exclusion order to halt importation of infringing products
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources