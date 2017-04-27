April 27 Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions Inc - on April 25, 2017, co entered into a new revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - SEC filing

* Motorola Solutions Inc - new credit agreement provides for a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility with a $500 million letter of credit sublimit - sec filing

* Motorola Solutions Inc - company has ability at any time to increase aggregate commitments under new credit agreement from $2.2 billion to $2.75 billion

* Motorola Solutions Inc - company terminated its existing revolving credit agreement, dated as of May 29, 2014, with JPMorgan Chase Bank

* Motorola Solutions - there were no outstanding loan borrowings under old credit agreement at time of termination, no early termination penalties were incurred