UPDATE 1-Wisconsin one of six U.S. states Foxconn, Sharp considering for plant
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
June 13 Motorsport Network:
* Former Fox Sports Speed Channel television network Exec Kevin Annison to join Motorsport Network as President of motorsport.tv Source text for Eikon:
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 21 Two holdout jurors prevented comedian Bill Cosby from being found guilty on two of three counts in his sexual assault trial and deliberations were so tense that jurors burst into tears, a jury member told ABC News in a report on Wednesday.