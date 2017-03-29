GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY 2016 results
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Says company expects to be able to provide 2017 production and revenue guidance during Q2 of 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds -company expects to require further waivers in respect of other reserve account funding requirements at September 30, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds-expects to sell about 201,000 carats, due to timing of production, sales, co to reflect revenue during June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.