BRIEF-Mindbody names Mike Mansbach president
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
(Alert refiled to fix company code)
May 9 Alitalia:
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)
* Mindbody Inc - Mike Mansbach has been named president of Mindbody
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.
* Athenex Inc. Announces closing of initial public offering and full-exercise of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: