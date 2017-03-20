UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Movado Group Inc
* Movado group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $1.40 to $1.55
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees fy 2018 sales $515 million to $530 million
* Q4 sales $130.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Movado Group Inc - company recorded no unusual items during q4 of fiscal 2017
* Movado Group Inc - "looking at fiscal 2018, we anticipate retail environment will remain difficult"
* Movado Group Inc - "implementing a number of cost savings initiatives to better align its global infrastructure with current business environment"
* Movado Group Inc - company expects to realize approximately $12.0 million of savings in fiscal 2018
* Movado Group Inc - estimates approximately $15.0 million in on-going annual pre-tax savings from cost saving initiatives in fiscal 2018
* Movado Group Inc- expects to record a pre-tax charge in connection with completion of initiatives in a range of about$7-$10 million, predominantly in q1
* Movado Group Inc - "taking a more conservative view for fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017"
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Movado Group Inc - during q4 of fiscal 2017, company repurchased approximately 20,000 shares under its share repurchase program
* Movado group-consolidating certain operations and shifting a greater portion of investment into continued development and growth of digital footprint
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $581.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources