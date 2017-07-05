BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism
July 5 Movado Group Inc:
* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton
* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to fiscal year 2018
* Movado Group funded this transaction with cash held outside U.S.
* Deal for approximately £60.0 million GBP in cash
* Olivia Burton will continue to operate under Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, its founders, who will report to Grinberg, chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism
* Polyone Corp - announced the acquisition of Mesa, a North American Producer of color and additive materials and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: