BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 17 Moxian Inc
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 16 Emirates Team New Zealand will be hoping to mimic "Black Magic", the boat with which they beat the U.S. to lift the America's Cup in 1995, when they take on Oracle Team USA in Bermuda.
* Caterpillar statement on administration's Cuba announcement