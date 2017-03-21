March 21 MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* MPC Capital subsidiary Cairn Real Estate sells office complex

* Sells to an international investor for a price of more than 130 million euros ($140.52 million)

* IRR (internal rate of return) of project is around 23% post tax