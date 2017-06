May 18 MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG:

* REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2017 INCREASED BY 35 PERCENT TO EUR 12.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 8.9 MILLION IN 2016

* EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS CAME TO EUR 2.3 MILLION

* FOR 2017 OVERALL, MPC CAPITAL REITERATES ITS EXPECTATION OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10 % PLUS AN DISPROPORTIONAL RISE IN EBT