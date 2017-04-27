CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
April 27 Mplx Lp
* Reg-Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Mplx lp says processed volumes in marcellus and utica of 4.6 billion cubic feet per day, a 4 percent increase for q1 of 2017 versus q4 of 2016
* Mplx lp sees fy 2017 organic growth capital expenditures $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion
* Mplx lp - sees fy net income $550 million to $700 million
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $886 million versus $645 million
* Mplx lp says qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.19
* Mplx lp - sees fy adjusted ebitda $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion
* 2017 maintenance capital is forecast at approximately $150 million, an increase of $50 million versus previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
June 14 A J.P. Morgan Chase & Co employee filed a federal sex discrimination complaint on Thursday accusing the bank of discriminating against fathers by giving them paid parental leave on different terms than mothers based on a stereotype that women should care for children.