March 15 Mr Bricolage SA:

* FY consolidated net result, group share impacted by the rebond plan: loss of 65.2 million euros ($69.33 million) versus profit of 9.6 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 75.8 million euros versus profit 21.0 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend: 0.60 euro per share

* For 2017, Mr. Bricolage is able to confirm that it will be keeping to its schedule for the rebond plan

* From 2017, return to current operating profit growth with a resized scope