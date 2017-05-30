May 30 Mr Price Group Limited:

* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year

* Fy total revenue increased 0.7 pct to r19.8bn

* Fy merchandise gross profit margin decreased 1.3 pct to 40.6 pct

* Fy free cash flow increased 131 pct to r1.8bn

* Final dividend of 438.8c per share up 4.7 pct

* Annual dividend per share has been maintained at 667c