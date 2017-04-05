April 5 MRC Global Inc:

* MRC Global awarded expanded contract with PBF Energy Company LLC

* MRC Global Inc - five year agreement includes all project and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs

* MRC Global Inc - MRC Global will now service Torrance, Ca and Chalmette, La Refineries, which were recently acquired by PBF