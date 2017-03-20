BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 MRC Global Inc:
* MRC Global Inc - CEO Andrew R. Lane's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus. $3.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mknrbh) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout