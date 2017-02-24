Feb 24 MRC Global Inc

* MRC Global Inc - sees 2017 annual revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing

* MRC Global Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $32 million

* MRC Global Inc sees Q1 revenue up high single digit to low double digit percentages sequentially Source text: (bit.ly/2lCM9jB) Further company coverage: