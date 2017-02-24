Russia c.bank says to continue cleaning up banking system
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank will continue to clean up the domestic banking system, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
Feb 24 Mrm SA:
* FY gross rental income up 3.2 pct like-for-like
* Occupancy rate for retail portfolio was 84 pct as at January 1, 2017
* FY EBITDA 6.9 million euros ($7.30 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* FY gross rental income 13.0 million euros versus 13.6 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.11 euros per share, up 10 pct
* MRM is aiming to complete process of withdrawing from office property sector in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Electronic trading in the US$900bn leveraged loan market celebrates its one-year anniversary Friday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Instinct Loans, the bank’s electronic loan trading platform that kicked off June 16, 2016, touts increased liquidity and has won over many initial skeptics in the private loan market where trades typically take place over the phone.
MOSCOW, June 16 Purchases of foreign currency to replenish Russia's central bank reserves are unlikely this year, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.