EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 3 MRV Communications Inc
* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
* MRV Communications Inc - ADVA Optical Networking will make a tender offer of $10.00 per share for all outstanding common stock of MRV
* MRV Communications - Agreement has been approved, unanimously recommended by both board of directors of ADVA Optical Networking, board of directors of MRV
* MRV Communications Inc - Cowen and Company LLC is acting as financial adviser to MRV Communications Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Prologis to acquire its partner's interest in Brazil portfolio