BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
March 10 Mrv Communications Inc
* Qtrly non-gaap net loss from continuing operations improved to $0.9 million, from $4.4 million, or $0.14 per share
* Mrv reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $20.9 million versus $18.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
LOS ANGELES, June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.