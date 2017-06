May 22 MS INDUSTRIE AG:

* ADJUSTED TOTAL SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 58.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.4 MILLION)

* Q1 EBT AROUND EUR 0.0 MILLION (PR YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION), EARNINGS AFTER TAX - AROUND EUR 0.2 MILLION (PR YEAR: EUR 1.4 MILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PERFORMANCE IS AROUND EUR 59.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 66.1 MILLION)

* Q1 UNADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IS APPROXIMATELY EUR -0.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -0.1 MILLION)

* SEES FOR FY 2017 A SLIGHT INCREASE IN INDUSTRIAL, GROUP TURNOVER OF AROUND EUR 240 MILLION, AND SUBSTANTIALLY UNCHANGED EBITDA

* SEES FOR FY 2017 EBIT AND EBT LIKELY TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO LOWER DEPRECIATION AND INTEREST CHARGES