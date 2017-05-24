REFILE-UPDATE 2-Nigeria's Aug oil exports to top 2 mln bpd, 17-month high

(Changes headline to barrels per day from barrels) By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that crippled production in 2016. Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim