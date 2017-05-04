BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Msci Inc:
* Msci reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $301.2 million
* MSCI Inc qtrly adjusted eps $ 0.88
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
* MSCI Inc qtrly diluted eps $ 0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Msci Inc - full-year 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* Q1 revenue view $303.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Inc - full-year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $310 million to $370 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER