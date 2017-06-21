BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Yogaworks Inc files for ipo of up to $74.8 million - sec filing
June 21 * MSCI Inc. expects initial inflows following partial inclusion of A share to be around $17 billion to $18 billion
* Inflows could reach around $340 billion if China A shares fully included in futures, according to an MSCI executive
* Expects roughly 450 large-and-mid-cap A shares under full inclusion, the executive says, adding it is "very difficult to say" on timeline for further China A share inclusion
* Investors strongly urge Chinese exchanges, regulators to consider additional measures to curb share suspensions - executive (donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.