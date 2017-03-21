BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 21 msg life ag:
* msg life decides to sell own shares
* Management board of msg life ag decided today to accept delisting purchase offer from msg systems AG for all 1,906,592 own shares held by company (ca. 4.45 percent of share capital) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.