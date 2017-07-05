Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Medical Transcription Billing Corp :
* MTBC announces acquisition of regional revenue cycle management company
* Medical Transcription Billing Corp - deal expected to be accretive to earnings during Q3 2017
* Medical Transcription Billing- Purchase price based on percentage of actual revenues earned,received from acquired client base during 3 years after closing
* Medical Transcription Billing Corp - purchase price also based on revenues from new business added after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others