CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Modern Times Group MTG AB
* MTG launches annual world boxing super series
* USD 50 million in prize money in year one with two weight classes
* TV rights already sold in key territories with sports agency MP & Silva to sell rights internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner