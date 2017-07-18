BRIEF-MTG Q2 operating income up 9 pct

1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Mtg Ab
* Q2 sales of sek 4,246m (3,718) with 5% organic growth
* Mtg ab says sales of sek 4,246m (3,718) with 5% organic growth
* Mtg ab q2 operating income up 9% to sek 391m (360) before sek -23m (0) of items affecting comparability
* Mtg ab says we expect more than 40% organic esports sales growth in second half of year
* Mtg ab says we now expect to deliver a first quarterly profit for mtgx in q4 of this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)