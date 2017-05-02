WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 MTG AB
* MTG increases ownership in online games developer InnoGames
* Says invests EUR 82.6 million to increase shareholding in innogames
* Says invests to increase shareholding in InnoGames from 21% to 51%
* Investment based on the same enterprise value of EUR 260 million for 100% of the business as for the original investment
* Says will fully consolidate InnoGames with effect from May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* Six decliners for every advancer; energy group down 3.9 pct
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.