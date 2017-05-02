May 2 MTG AB

* MTG increases ownership in online games developer InnoGames

* Says invests EUR 82.6 million to increase shareholding in innogames

* Says invests to increase shareholding in InnoGames from 21% to 51%

* Investment based on the same enterprise value of EUR 260 million for 100% of the business as for the original investment

* Says will fully consolidate InnoGames with effect from May 1