* MTG to acquire U.S. cross platform games publisher & developer Kongregate

* Says Kongregate expected to generate net sales of at least $50 million in 2017 with an EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct

Says MTG is acquiring 100 pct of Kongregate Inc from current owner Gamestop Corp. For an enterprise value of $55 million