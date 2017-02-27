BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
Feb 27 MTN Group Ltd
* MTN expects to report for fy2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 74 cents and 81 cents
* results for year were impacted by nigerian regulatory fine, which had a 455 cents per share (cps) negative impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)