March 2 MTN Group Ltd:
* Consolidated financial results for the year ended Dec. 31,
2016
* FY revenue increased marginally by 0.4 pct (2.9 pct*) to
R146.894 billion
* FY group subscribers increased by 3.3 pct to 240.4 million
* FY headline loss per share of 77 cents
* FY data revenue increased by 16.7 pct (19.7 pct*) to
R39.546 billion
* Final FY dividend of 450 cents per share
* FY voice traffic decreased by 1.7 pct and data traffic
increased by 143 pct
* FY capex increased by 19.6 pct (28.7 pct*) to R34.920
billion
* New revenue streams, particularly digital services, are
expected to increase their contribution over next 18 months
* MTN Nigeria continues to make progress with its
preparations to list MTN Nigeria shares on Nigerian Stock
Exchange
* MTN Ghana is working with relevant regulators on its
localisation transaction, which is expected to be completed
during course of 2017
* In 2017, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and
EBITDA margin expansion of between 50 and 100 bps yoy in
S.Africa
* Will continue to review infrastructure investment
opportunities, including Iran
