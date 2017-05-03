May 3 MTN Group Ltd:

* Says group total revenue increased by 7.1% with data revenues up 29.4% year-on-year yoy)

* MTN South Africa reported a solid performance with a 4,1% increase in service revenue

* Group subscribers decreased by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter as result of restatements to subscriber numbers in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambi

* MTN South Africa subscribers declined in quarter on traditional seasonality, but remain committed to net additions guidance of 630000

* MTN Nigeria delivered continued positive operational momentum and reported an 11,6% increase in qtrly total revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)