May 17 MTN Group Ltd:

* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority

* MTN Rwanda has received official notification of a fine equivalent to us$ 8,5 million from rwanda utilities regulatory authority (RURA)

* Fine relates to non-compliance with directives issued by regulator prohibiting inclusion of mtn rwanda in MTN South and East Africa (sea) it hub based in Uganda

* MTN rwanda is currently studying official notification and will continue to engage with regulator on this matter

* MTN has been engaging with regulator on this matter over past four months.