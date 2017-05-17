May 17 MTN Group Ltd:
* MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda
utilities regulatory authority
* MTN Rwanda has received official notification of a fine
equivalent to us$ 8,5 million from rwanda utilities regulatory
authority (RURA)
* Fine relates to non-compliance with directives issued by
regulator prohibiting inclusion of mtn rwanda in MTN South and
East Africa (sea) it hub based in Uganda
* MTN rwanda is currently studying official notification and
will continue to engage with regulator on this matter
* MTN has been engaging with regulator on this matter over
past four months.
